Water conservation

Seawater used for flushing could get into recycling system

Updated
Published
4 min ago

While Mr Yeo Chee Kean's suggestion of testing flushing with seawater in new coastal estates may be a novel idea, I think its disadvantages may outweigh its benefits (Test flushing with seawater in new coastal estates, April 22).

The waste water recycling system in Singapore produces non-potable water for industrial use and indirect potable water that is mixed in reservoirs and further treated to be made potable.

If seawater is used for general cleaning purposes, it could mix with waste water and get into the recycling system.

However, using seawater for general cleaning purposes in some isolated areas could be possible, but it would need to be intensively studied first.

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 26, 2022, with the headline Seawater used for flushing could get into recycling system. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top