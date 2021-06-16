Water can be used to extinguish fires inside lifts

We thank Mr Peter Leong Ephraim for his feedback (Let people know how to put out electrical fires, June 8).

We are saddened by Mr Muhammad Irfan Danish Azhar's death and extend our condolences to his family (Young delivery rider who died in PMD fire was kind and helpful, June 6).

We commend the residents for rallying to put out the fire before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

Lithium ion batteries are commonly used in personal mobility devices. Water can be used to extinguish fires involving lithium ion batteries as it can suppress the fire and act as a cooling agent, removing heat from the batteries and preventing re-ignition. Dry chemical powder fire extinguishers can also be used to extinguish these fires.

Lifts are built with several safety features. Water can be used to extinguish fires within the lift car as the water will drain into the pit at the bottom of the lift shaft. It will not affect the electrical components, such as the lift motor and control system, as these are located above the lift shaft.

The key in fighting an electrical fire in households is to isolate the electrical source. For households, the main power supply enters the unit via the miniature circuit breaker. Typically, this circuit breaker would have tripped during a fire, short circuit or circuit overload.

We advise the public, if it is safe to do so, to check the miniature circuit breaker to ensure that it has tripped before attempting to extinguish the fire. All households are encouraged to have a dry chemical powder fire extinguisher, which can be used to extinguish many types of small household fires.

Members of the public are advised to fight fires only if they are able to, and without endangering themselves and others. We encourage the public to learn more about basic firefighting and life-saving skills through SCDF's Community Emergency Preparedness Programme, which is available online.

Information on fire safety is also available in the digital Civil Defence Emergency Handbook and public education materials at www.scdf.gov.sg

Leslie Williams (Colonel)

Deputy Director (Corporate Communications Department)

Singapore Civil Defence Force