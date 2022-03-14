Watch out for 'twindemic' risk of Covid-19 and diabetes

In his speech on his ministry's budget, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the prevalence rate for diabetes has been constant (HPB to explore new ways to lower S'poreans' salt intake, March 10). The rate was 8.6 per cent in 2010, 7.8 per cent in 2017, and 7.9 per cent from 2019 to 2020.

However, the 2017 and 2019 to 2020 rates may be an underestimation, as a less sensitive test - the fasting plasma glucose test - has been used for diabetes surveillance starting from the 2017 National Population Health Survey.

It is abundantly clear that diabetes remains a formidable public health issue. Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this wily old enemy appears to have picked up new tricks as well.

The American Diabetes Association has highlighted that people with diabetes are more likely to have serious complications from Covid-19. Several studies also suggest that adults face an increased risk of diabetes diagnosis after contracting Covid-19.