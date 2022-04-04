War in Ukraine

Sympathy for soldiers as well

I ardently agree with Ms Grace Chua Siew Hwee on the importance of studying history and literature (Learning history and literature makes a person more discerning, March 17).

Last year, I read the poem Marching Men by Martin Harris. It is about the horrors and cruelty of war from the perspective of a soldier.

The poem directly addresses the sheer inhumanity of war; how a country "sends its war machine of marching men and bullets clean".

It depicts how soldiers are dehumanised and treated like tools made solely for the purpose of fighting, and how going to war may not be a voluntary decision but an order that has to be fulfilled.

While I do feel deep sympathy for the innocent civilians and victims of war in Ukraine, I cannot help but extend some to the soldiers on the ground, even the aggressors who have occupied, destroyed and killed.

We often have to learn to separate people from their leaders, and there are always multiple sides to a story.

Joyce Lin, 16

Secondary 4 student

