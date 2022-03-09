S'pore should be alert to possible retaliatory moves

Singapore has spoken out strongly against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and rightly so.

Russia recently named a list of countries, including Singapore, that have taken a strong stand against it.

Singapore should now anticipate possible retaliatory moves - in the cyber sphere, for instance - as Russia may seek to make an example out of it for any other country that goes against it.

Such a move is not inconceivable.

Singapore remains a small and relatively vulnerable country and may well be an easy target in this regard.

Singaporeans should rally behind the Government, as the total defence of Singapore requires that its citizens close ranks.

Stanley Huang