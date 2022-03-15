Proud that Singapore took a stand

It is absolutely imperative for a small nation like Singapore to clearly voice its objection to any nation, big or small, taking over another nation by force (Russian envoy to S'pore criticises sanctions move, March 12).

Russia's Ambassador to Singapore, Mr Nikolay Kudashev, noted that Singapore is the only country in South-east Asia to impose sanctions against Russia.

We need to assert that Singapore acts resolutely in accordance with our principles and with international law, without fear of or coercion by any party.

This is a powerful message that was delivered in a speech made by Singapore's Ambassador Burhan Gafoor at a United Nations emergency meeting on Feb 28 (S'pore envoy stresses importance of sovereignty in UN speech, March 2).

I am proud that our country, though small, has not taken the easy way out by not taking a stand.

Lim Heng Ann