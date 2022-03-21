Appreciate more what we have in S'pore

It is appalling that many people are being separated from their families amid the ongoing war in Ukraine ('Falling into emptiness': Ukrainian families feel the pain of separation, March 7).

Imagine being separated from one's family.

How horrifying. How scary. How surreal it must be for the women and children going through this now.

We as individuals must do our part to help others who are in need. We can help by donating money, or by educating ourselves on this issue so that we understand more about what we can do.

Schools can take this opportunity to educate students on global affairs to help us understand the importance of keeping peace and harmony in Singapore.

They should also educate students to be resilient and calm in such times.

I hope students will, with greater awareness and understanding, appreciate more what we have here in Singapore, and think about what concrete steps we can take to help people elsewhere in the world.

Clarice Leow, 16

Secondary 4 student