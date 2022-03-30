China has a chance to increase soft power

The qualities of empathy and humanity transcend politics, race or creed (What has happened to decency, empathy and humanity?, March 21).

The plight and suffering of the Ukrainians caught up in war cannot but evoke reactions of horror and pain.

The Chinese authorities seem thus far reluctant to denounce Russia for invading Ukraine, but I believe the people of China must feel for the Ukrainians as well.

This is China's opportunity to increase its soft power and demonstrate its compassion and common humanity.

I urge Beijing to set aside all debate on "provocation", "Western hypocrisy" or "double standards", and condemn the horrors of war.

The gains China will make in terms of universal respect and good karma by standing on the side of humanity will be incalculable and will make its people and diaspora proud to be Chinese.

Josephine Chong Siew Nyuk