Accurate information on SG Arrival Card needed for smoother immigration clearance

We refer to Mr Lee Kok Kiong's letter, "VTL scheme: Procedures were frustrating" (Jan 7).

Singapore residents and long-term pass (LTP) holders are required to submit their health declaration online via the SG Arrival Card to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) up to three days before arriving in Singapore.

If there are any changes, they will need to submit a new health declaration with the updated information. Accurate information in the health declaration ensures that appropriate post-arrival health control measures can be applied to the traveller to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 into the community.

In Mr Lee's case, he declared in the SG Arrival Card an incorrect arrival date, which was different from his actual arrival in Singapore. Therefore, he had to resubmit his health declaration when he arrived at Changi Airport. Nevertheless, including the resubmission of the health declaration, Mr Lee completed immigration clearance within 15 minutes of his arrival at the counter.

The SG Arrival Card platform also allows Singapore residents and LTP holders who have been vaccinated overseas to upload their vaccination certificate before returning to Singapore. While this is not mandatory, doing so will enable their vaccination records to be reflected in the HealthHub and TraceTogether apps.

Residents and LTP holders who encounter difficulties uploading their vaccination QR code on to the SG Arrival Card will still be able to proceed with the health declaration submission. Subsequently, when they arrive in Singapore, they can present the physical or digital vaccination certificate to ICA officers for manual checks.

ICA regrets the inconvenience which Mr Lee encountered. We have contacted him to address his feedback. ICA will continue to review and improve the immigration clearance process as we progressively reopen our borders safely.

Patrick Ong

Head, Public Communications and Protocol

Corporate Communications and Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority