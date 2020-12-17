Covid-19: Bouquets

Forum: Vouchers a big help

Shoppers in NTUC supermarket at Nex mall on Oct 5, 2020.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
I thank the Government for giving $300 in grocery vouchers this year to Singaporeans living in one-and two-room Housing Board flats.

These vouchers definitely lighten our burden by helping to cover our grocery costs, so we can use our money to pay other bills instead.

I do not take this help for granted, and am thankful.

I thank the Government for its quick and generous response in the form of financial support to the people during these difficult Covid-19 times, and for ensuring that no one lacks support or is left behind.

Susan Tan Lin Neo

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 17, 2020, with the headline 'Vouchers a big help'. Print Edition | Subscribe
