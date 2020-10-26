Volunteering for benefits should be discouraged

Most Singaporeans who volunteer their time and effort in making a difference to the community do it without expecting any rewards or benefits.

However, doing good to gain favours in any form cannot be deemed as volunteer work (Against spirit of volunteering, by Mr Ng Sung Nang, Oct 23).

A case in point is when parents give their time and services to the community to enhance their chances of getting their children into schools of their choice.

Such an act in the name of volunteer work should be discouraged as this may create a wrong impression in the minds of children that one should be rewarded for getting involved in social support services.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng