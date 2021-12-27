Voices of Youth: Young people can make a difference in their own ways to fight climate change

As we head towards 2022, it is time to start thinking of New Year resolutions. And what better resolution could there be than a commitment from each of us to do our part for a greener Singapore?

We do not need to think on a large, dramatic scale as that could be daunting; we cannot instantly reverse the climate change that has been taking place for decades.

But what each of us can do is to think immediate, think personal, think small and, more importantly, think with passion and imagination.

A few years ago, I found a way to marry the sport I love - tennis - with a mission to be more sustainable. I started a social media page called Yellowship, with its mission being to find a new lease of life for used tennis balls.

About two years later, many people, including tennis coaches, began dropping off used tennis balls on the doorstep of my home.

The balls are picked up for free by anyone who has a use for them. Those who do so include families with pets, residents who use the balls for physiotherapy and migrant workers who use them for tennis ball cricket, as well as nursing homes and animal shelters.

This is just one example of how a young person can make a small difference in the amount of trash that goes to our landfill.

I am sure there are many other ways in which each of us can make a tiny but discernible impact towards a greener future.

It doesn't need to be environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg's way. It could be your way. And it will be all the more special for that very reason.

Vihaan Iyer, 16

Grade 11 student