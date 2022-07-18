Voices of Youth: Vital to work on relations with China and S. Korea before any revisions to Japan's Constitution

Mr Shinzo Abe's legacy as the longest-serving prime minister of Japan has come into the spotlight once again with his death.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to build on Mr Abe's work and complete one of Mr Abe's goals - the revision of Article 9, containing the no-war clause, of the Japanese Constitution.

The no-war clause currently prohibits Japan from maintaining armed forces and being involved in any military operations or conflicts. While this has brought long decades of peace, it has also restricted Japan's capacity to be involved in international affairs and defence operations.

Any revision to the Constitution will have substantial ramifications on the region.

I strongly believe that Japan must address its relations with China and South Korea before it pushes for any constitutional revision.

Much distrust and historical baggage still remain between Japan and its neighbours.

If relations are not addressed, the divide between China and Japan could widen, and any cooperation between South Korea and Japan would be challenging.

James Chan Kin Fong, 15

Year 4 student