Voices of Youth: Vaccination for kids helps to keep everyone safe

I am turning 11 in a couple of months.

I believe Covid-19 vaccination for pupils like me is urgent. I see getting vaccinated as my duty as a socially responsible citizen.

Covid-19 vaccines have proved to be effective in reducing the risk of catching the virus and reducing the severity of the effects if one is infected.

They have been tested repeatedly to show their effectiveness and this puts me at ease.

It is true that a handful of us may suffer from allergic reactions, but our young bodies are likely to adapt. After all, we have had multiple other vaccinations since we were babies.

Also, my parents did not experience any significant negative effects after they received their doses.

Therefore, I feel assured that all will be well.

While I do not look forward to the jab, I am convinced that it is a choice that will keep me and the people around me safe.

Odele Lim Xiao Xuan, 10

Primary 4 pupil