Voices of Youth: Time-limit curb not enough to stem teens’ addiction to social media

I am heartened that social media platform TikTok is making an effort to curb its dangerously addictive effects on teenagers by imposing a 60-minute time limit for users under 18 years old (TikTok imposing 60-minute time limit on teens to prevent binges, March 2).

However, this measure may be in vain. The more a teenager is restricted in his use of social media, the more he may feel the urge to binge on videos. And all he needs to do is enter a password on TikTok to extend his time on the app.

Besides, there are other similar platforms, such as Shorts on YouTube and Reels on Instagram, on which teens can do the mindless scrolling teens they so enjoy. These platforms feed users with an endless stream of short videos based on the content they have watched, the same way the For You page on TikTok does.

Social media addiction needs to be dealt with on a systemic level. It should not be just TikTok implementing changes, like a time limit and parental monitoring, but also all other major social media platforms that have user bases that consist mostly of teenagers.

Parents should also encourage their children to spend time on more meaningful pursuits and hobbies, instead of wasting it in the artificial world of social media.

Odelia Lim, 15

Secondary 4 student