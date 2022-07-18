Voices of Youth: Think of the greater good of society when it comes to car ownership

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums are surging (Open category COE premium hits all-time high of $110,524, July 7).

But many Singaporeans still appear to be willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to satisfy their desire to own a car. Some are asking for the Government to step in and regulate COE prices.

I believe buses and trains are good substitutes for cars for getting around. Singapore has an efficient and accessible public transport system; it does not take long for one to travel from one destination to another.

If we allow people to continue buying cars to serve their own needs, we risk suffering the negative effects of congestion and generating a bigger carbon footprint, among other adverse effects.

The bottom line is: Should the pursuit of self-interest be put ahead of the good of society?

Patrina Yu, 20

Year 1 undergraduate