Voices of Youth: Teachers should be aware of how much homework was already assigned

A study by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development found that the average 15-year-old student in Singapore devoted 9.4 hours to homework weekly, far surpassing the global average of five hours a week (S'pore ranks third globally in time spent on homework, Dec 25, 2014). Years have passed, but nothing much has changed.

This heavy workload, plus the time spent on co-curricular activities and tuition, deprives students of adequate sleep, and could lead to a higher risk of problems such as poor mental health, obesity and injuries.

Moreover, students who are unable to cope with the amount of homework may simply not complete it or resort to copying answers from their friends, which defeats the purpose of the homework.

Thus, the Ministry of Education should implement a strict homework policy to ensure that students are assigned no more than 1.5 hours worth of homework per school day, so that they have sufficient time for revision, rest and recreation after completing their work.

Schools should also ensure that teachers adhere to the homework policy.

One way is to have a homework board in each classroom, to record the homework assigned to the class, the estimated amount of time taken to complete it, and when it is due.

When assigning work, teachers should refer to the homework board and adjust the assignments and deadlines according to how much work the class already has to complete.

Concrete steps need to be taken to ensure that students' workload is reasonable, so that both their well-being and performance can be improved.

Phoebe Ng, 16

Secondary 4 student