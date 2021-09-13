Voices of Youth: Teach young how to be responsible media users

Vivid posters at MRT stations and bus stops and flashy advertisements outside malls often catch our eye.

Given the power and ubiquity of media, it is imperative to cultivate an awareness of how messages are communicated, consumed and evaluated.

The young, especially, must be taught the strategies and tools of communications practitioners as they consume media.

This can be done by introducing media literacy as a topic in social studies.

Concepts such as media bias, public opinion, agenda building and agenda setting should be taught.

Not only will this make them responsible users of media, but it may also help them become more discerning citizens.

Sharma Sanskriti Satyakam, 21

Year 3 university student