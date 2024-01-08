Voices of youth: Take precautions when swimming in the sea

I refer to the commentary “Swimmers at beach resorts shouldn’t suffer my daughter’s fate” (Jan 1).

My family and I went on a trip to Malaysia in December and stayed in the Westin Desaru Beach Resort.

On Dec 27 in the early hours of the morning, we were woken up by the sounds of an ambulance and several other vehicles arriving at the coast outside our hotel.

A few hours later, we found out that a tragic accident had occurred (S’porean father and son swept away by waves in Desaru: Body of dad found, teen son rescued, Dec 28).

The tragedy is indeed unfortunate but it is the public’s responsibility to understand the dangers of swimming in the ocean and take precautions.

There are hundreds of beaches along the coasts of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, some miles wide, and it is impossible to assign lifeguards to every beach.

There are huge risks in swimming in open seas, and we must be aware that the currents and rip tides are unpredictable.

Before venturing forth, we should ensure we are equipped with a life-jacket and swimming goggles, have at least basic swimming skills and confidence in our abilities to swim in the open sea.

Having one person swimming with you or on the beach to keep an eye out in case you get into difficulties is also important.

In fact, it is safer to swim in larger groups, with more people looking out for one another.

Avishi Gurnani, 13

Secondary 2