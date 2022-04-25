Voices of Youth: Take action to cultivate the habit of recycling here

Recently, I came across the article, "Only 13% of S'pore's domestic waste was recycled in 2021, even as households throw out more rubbish" (April 18).

Perhaps the authorities could consider the following suggestions to boost recycling in Singapore.

First, one of the main reasons for low recycling rates is that the habit is still not ingrained in our society. It will take a long time to cultivate.

One way to cultivate the habit of recycling is through schools. While I affirm the valiant effort that has been made through campaigns and programmes to encourage recycling in school, I do not think it is enough.

At the schools I attended, recycling bins were very inconveniently located and not sited together.

Recycling bins should be clustered at convenient locations in schools, and a set of bins should be placed inside each classroom to further reinforce a recycling mindset.

Second, the authorities could launch an app like Healthy 365 that has a recycling element. We have seen how habits can be successfully incentivised through the National Steps Challenge. A similar thing could be done by getting users to start small, perhaps by posting acts of recycling, to build up the habit over time.

Singapore should not just rely on education and public awareness campaigns to get people to start recycling. Calls to action must follow.

Grace Leong Jingyi, 17

JC2 student