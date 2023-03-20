Voices of Youth: Stand united against ‘carbon bomb’ project

I am disappointed that United States President Joe Biden has approved the Willow project, which involves drilling for oil in north-western Alaska, despite the fact that it is expected to emit some 280 million tonnes of carbon dioxide over 30 years (Biden backs $11b Alaska oil project despite climate peril, March 13).

Mr Biden once vowed to slow oil and gas investments, and yet he approved a project that has been termed a “carbon bomb” by environmental groups.

It is a horrifying thought that hundreds of species of flora and fauna may go extinct. Planet Earth may never be the same again.

While some environmental groups have taken legal action against the move, we as individuals can and must do our part. Every small act counts. Signing petitions, sending letters to the relevant authorities, or just spreading awareness can make an impact.

We must stand united in the fight to protect Earth. It is our only home.

Naomi Yong, 15

Secondary 4 student