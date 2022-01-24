Voices of Youth: Spreading warmth to others while also receiving it as a volunteer

When I was volunteering at Explorer Junior, an education centre in Ubi, last month as part of a service learning programme, a boy asked me if I had brought more issues of The Young Scientists magazine.

Thankfully, I had brought the magazines, something every pupil in my former primary school had read and owned, but rare items for the children at that centre.

During the service learning programme, I witnessed the differences between students from high and low socio-economic statuses. I was surprised that these differences start from a young age and even affect what children perceive as normal and accessible books.

I was shocked that such gaps exist in Singapore.

I strongly feel that I have an obligation to contribute to the community.

In fact, I believe that service learning is an opportunity for one to not only spread warmth to others, but also receive warmth from others.

Service learning should not be perceived as simply carrying out a task, but rather be about genuinely getting to know the people you serve in the community and putting a smile on their faces, while realising that their smile is reflected on your face as well.

These projects help me to grow while helping others grow.

Ever since I started doing service learning projects in primary school, I have been exposed to the complex world around me as well as varied individuals, perspectives and stories.

Every Singaporean who has benefited from the country's system has a moral obligation to give back to society.

I have shared my experiences and findings with my friends in Nanyang Girls' High, and we all yearn to do more for the community, helping one another and the community to grow.

Li Tian Qi, 16

Secondary 4 student