Voices of Youth: Review homework system to give students better study-life balance

This year, many schools have implemented later start times. However, these have come with later end times, and ultimately the amount of out-of-school time every day has remained the same.

It is worth questioning if later start times alone contribute to better sleep among students.

A Duke-NUS study found that secondary school students spent an average of 2.9 hours during weekdays and 4.5 hours during weekends on homework. The study also found that completing one's homework was the main factor determining one's bedtime (Later school start times - a question of fairness, Aug 16, 2021).

A typical school day can last from eight hours to 11 hours, factoring in after-school activities such as co-curricular activities. This means students do not have much time every day outside of school.

Youth Forum writer Phoebe Ng offered practical and easy-to- implement suggestions to manage the amount of homework (Teachers should be aware of how much homework was already assigned, July 12, 2021).

Little seems to have been done, though, to help students deal with homework and the stress that it causes.

Students should have a reasonable amount of free time each day. The way in which students are given homework should be reviewed, to give students a better study-life balance.

Enrico Tan, 16

Secondary 4 student