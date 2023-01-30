Voices of Youth: Reports of teens caught vaping are of concern

I was upset to read that there are more cases of people getting caught vaping (Illicit vaping on the rise, more caught last year, Jan 24).

I was also surprised to read that, despite their young age, many teenagers have been exposed to harmful vape products, and have managed to use them without their parents’ knowledge.

Reports of teens being caught vaping red-handed are of concern, especially since they are becoming more common.

It is good that the authorities are working harder to clamp down on vaping. But the rising incidence rates may indicate that those who vape illegally are not sufficiently deterred.

I am concerned that those who have not yet been caught will go on to influence others to vape, which could make it more difficult to curb the illegal habit here.

We should also emphasise education over punitive action when it comes to vaping, so that people will understand how big an impact the habit can have on their health.

Choosing to take the first puff can lead to a downward spiral of addiction.

Amos Loh Hong Zun, 18

Year 2 Higher Nitec student