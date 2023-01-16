Voices of Youth: Reach out to seniors who are more vulnerable to scams

I refer to the article, “Public can play important role in fighting scams: Police” (Jan 7).

I applaud the Singapore police for doing their part to protect the public from scams. I also agree that members of the public must work hand-in-hand with the authorities to successfully fight scammers.

However, I am deeply worried about seniors who are not as proficient in English, some of whom speak only their dialect. I worry that scam prevention messages are not reaching them, leaving them more likely to fall prey to scammers.

How do we resolve this issue? One way could be for the relevant authorities to increase community outreach in areas with a high proportion of elderly residents.

Lui Shing Cher, 15

Secondary 4 student