Voices of Youth: Public Defender’s Office an excellent step in widening access to legal help

I was pleased to read of the recently launched Public Defender’s Office (New Public Defender’s Office widens access to legal help for needy, Dec 2).

I believe it is an excellent step in the direction of making access to legal counsel more equitable, and one that moves us closer to being a role model for legal systems around the world in making legal help available to those who need it.

This will help us become an inclusive society, in which no one falls through the cracks.

Arnav Sherpuri, 16

Secondary 4 student