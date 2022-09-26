Voices of Youth: Preventive medicine will have major positive impact on Singaporeans

I was very happy to read about the White Paper on Healthier SG (Cheaper drugs at GPs under Healthier SG 'one resident, one doctor' scheme to be launched in 2023, Sept 21).

I applaud the efforts of Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and his team who are working hard for Singapore.

I am also grateful that the Ministry of Health has engaged members of the public for their views on the programme.

I am glad the Healthier SG programme will be implemented soon. I work at a general practitioner's clinic, where we advocate preventive medicine, which is the focus of Healthier SG.

Successful use of preventive medicine will in the long run let Singaporeans live longer and healthier lives.

Our seniors will be able to enjoy their retirement with more joy and less suffering.

My healthcare colleagues and I are excited about Healthier SG because of the positive impact it will have on Singaporeans.

We look forward to being a big part of Team Healthier Singapore.

I encourage all Singaporeans to support the Government's push for a healthier Singapore.

Phoebe Sing, 19