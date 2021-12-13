Voices of Youth: People need to know why they are recycling

I am disappointed to see policymakers resort to rewarding people who recycle with money (Earn cash by recycling paper in 15 towns as part of green initiative, Dec 5).

I understand that policymakers want to boost the recycling rate. However, although more people will recycle, the main incentive for some of them will be money. Is this really why we should recycle? I wonder how many people are aware that Semakau Landfill will fill up by 2035 at current waste disposal rates.

I have a few suggestions on other things that can be done to educate people on the importance of recycling.

Create and run commercials on local TV channels. Also, conduct more talks on sustainability in schools and businesses.

In these talks and advertisements, mention the consequences of not acting now. People need to know why they should recycle.

Dylan Low, 11

Primary 5 pupil