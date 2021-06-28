Voices of Youth: New law is worthwhile if it ingrains habit of clearing trays in people

Once again, Singaporeans' lack of civic-mindedness has resurfaced, and the authorities have had to introduce fines to get Singaporeans to (hopefully) learn the simple act of returning used trays and crockery at hawker centres.

One would have thought that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic would finally galvanise Singaporeans into cleaning up after themselves at hawker centres.

The National Environment Agency had previously tried to nudge Singaporeans in the right direction through non-punitive measures such as campaigns and reminders (for example, the SG Clean movement), but there was only a dismal improvement in the average tray/crockery return rate.

Have we not moved on from the days when the sale of chewing gum was banned to curb the spitting of gum in public?

While it is disappointing that we have come to this, I hope that this drastic measure can finally inculcate the practice of returning our trays and crockery in Singaporeans.

In this case, I feel the end justifies the means. If this measure is what finally resolves the longstanding issue, then it would be a worthwhile one.

Hopefully, once this habit is ingrained in us, the practice will stay even if the fines are removed.

Otherwise, this would only show that we are law-abiding, but not civic-minded, citizens.

Ashlyn Chua, 16

Secondary 4 student