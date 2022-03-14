Voices of Youth: Mindsets need to change to achieve focus on learning

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced that all primary and secondary schools will remove mid-year examinations by next year, so as to shift the focus from academic grades to the process of learning (No more mid-year exams for primary, secondary schools, March 8).

I am glad MOE is trying to create more space for students to explore their passions, but my concern is that this objective will not be achieved unless mindsets change.

To many parents and students, grades are important not only in exams but also in class tests, since the scores of weighted assessments count towards the overall grades for the year.

As long as this obsession with grades remains, the removal of mid-year exams will not achieve the shift in focus that MOE is hoping for - since it is likely that weighted assessments will be administered in place of the mid-year exams or a higher weighting will be accorded to the end-of-year exams.

Students and their parents should view exams as checkpoints to see how well students have understood the skills and content learnt, rather than as yardsticks of how smart students are.

Many students do have an interest to learn beyond the classroom, and parents should actively support these explorations instead of viewing them as distractions.

MOE and schools will need to do more to facilitate this change in mindsets. Removing mid-year exams is a good step in this direction, but it is not enough.

Kieira Teo, 16

Secondary 4 student