Voices of Youth: Many students do not realise how important sleep is

From my primary school days to junior college, I often saw my classmates falling asleep in class. Lack of sleep also meant my schoolmates become irritable and low in energy.

Many of my friends explained that they were sleepy during the day because they were unable to fall asleep or stay asleep for long at night.

Many students sacrifice their sleep to squeeze out time to study. They view sleep as a hindrance to better grades rather than an indispensable means of resting their bodies. Some also have trouble falling asleep because their minds are still engaged with pinballs of information ricocheting in their heads.

I believe it is important that schools emphasise the importance of sleep and clear misconceptions students may have on the issue. Teachers could also look out for students who are sleepy during the day.

In the long run, poor sleep habits will carry into adult working life, and this will likely reduce productivity at work.

Phoebe Sing, 19