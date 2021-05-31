Voices of youth: Let students take days off to improve mental well-being

According to a 2016 survey by the Institute of Mental Health, one in seven people in Singapore has experienced a mental health disorder.

With more students facing stress and anxiety, the Ministry of Education should take action and prioritise students' mental health over academic performance.

Students should be offered mental health days to better their mental well-being. These are days when they can be excused from school, similar to when they are sick.

When feeling extremely stressed, anxious and overwhelmed at a level that hinders them from concentrating, they should be entitled to take a day off from school.

Students can take a break from their hectic school lives and engage in activities to boost their physical and mental wellness.

Missing curriculum time is likely to raise concerns about students falling behind in school work.

However, students can catch up by arranging consultations with their teachers when they return to school.

I believe that, in the long run, mental health days would be beneficial to students in helping them cope both mentally and academically.

Furthermore, it teaches students the importance of taking care of their mental health, which reduces stress and burnout.

Mental health is just as important as physical health.

Through mental health days, schools will raise more awareness and show more support for those struggling with their mental health.

Kimberly Kwok, 16

Secondary 4 student