Voices of Youth: Let’s learn from Seoul tragedy

After the tragedy that struck Itaewon in South Korea on Oct 29, I am concerned that injuries and death from a crowd surge could potentially happen in Singapore as well.

Singapore and Seoul have similar population densities. In addition, with the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, I anticipate that large crowds will form during big events such as the New Year’s Eve countdown celebration. 

As a young person who could be affected if something similar were to happen at an event in Singapore, I hope the authorities here have drawn lessons from the Itaewon crowd crush.

Jaren Ong Guang-yui, 21?

Year 2 undergraduate

