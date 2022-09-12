Voices of Youth: Join activities to do your part to protect environment

I wanted to do something for the environment. So I decided to start small by teaching my neighbours how to sort rubbish.

But before that could happen, someone removed all the items.

As I was still passionate about protecting the environment, I volunteered with Youth Corps Singapore (YCS).

I participated in its kayaking trip to clean up coastal areas, which was a great experience as I could do something for the environment.

I recommended the activity to my co-curricular activity teacher, who liked the idea and has since joined a few sessions.

I realised that while there is little I can do for the environment as an individual, there are ways for me to contribute and raise awareness for the cause through organisations like YCS.

Given how crucial it is now to protect the environment, people who are passionate about the cause should take the opportunities available through these organisations to contribute.

Chen Yingzi

Pre-University 1 student