Voices of Youth: It's okay to give yourself a break when you need one

Reading the article, "About 1 in 3 young people in Singapore has mental health symptoms: Study" (May 20), got me thinking about the mental health of young people in Singapore.

Living in a fast-paced society like Singapore, it is inevitable that some things end up taking a backseat in terms of priority - things like your own feelings and mental state.

For many of us, when we do get tired amid the hustle of life, we simply brush the feeling aside. Why? We fear "losing out" in this race we unknowingly signed up for. But this initial tiredness can spiral into feeling burned out or worse.

Let us all take a step back, and take the time to savour our surroundings, and the relationships we have.

Check in with yourself. Or check in with the people around you as that may be just what the other party needs at the moment.

We can progress effectively as a society, but let us do that positively.

It would not be realistic to simply change the way the system works overnight, but perhaps we can start taking baby steps and give ourselves a little credit for pushing through.

Let's start by acknowledging that sometimes, it's okay not to be okay, and it is okay to take that break you deserve.

Chloe Lim Shi Ying, 19