Voices of Youth: It was worth putting my studies on hold to join Covid-19 battle

I put my university studies on pause to volunteer as a healthcare worker during the ongoing pandemic. I explained to my parents that stepping forward to join the battle against Covid-19 is something very important to me because for the first time in my life, as a young person, I could do something truly meaningful, important and impactful.

I started working as a vaccination assistant at a vaccination centre in January. I was tasked with, among other things, verifying and registering patient details and processing patients for discharge after observation.

I reassured some patients who came to be vaccinated but were afraid, in some cases sitting with them a while to explain things in more detail and assure them that everything would be all right. Every little effort was worth it, because every additional Singaporean who is vaccinated will help our nation move forward.

Currently, I am volunteering at a neighbourhood clinic. I have witnessed the dedication of many healthcare workers in nearby clinics.

I deeply admire and appreciate the sacrifices made by my colleagues: nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers. They are committed to serving the public. At the clinic, my colleagues and I don personal protective equipment and practise strict infection controls such as the regular wiping down of common surfaces.

I thank the members of the Covid-19 task force for their dedication. Many people may not be aware of the intense effort put in and the sacrifices made by the authorities and healthcare workers, but I now understand the struggles, difficulties and frustrations of those working behind the scenes.

Their dedication has set a good example for me, as I learnt to devote myself to doing my part for Singapore.

Wong Shi Hui, 19