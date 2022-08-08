Voices of Youth: Inculcate love of language and expression in schools

Recently, I attended the prize presentation ceremony for a poetry competition as the second prize winner in the English language super junior category.

I was very impressed by the wide cultural background and talent of so many young people displayed in their work spanning all four official languages.

Poetry is not only a means of expression but also a means to connect with one's language and culture.

Events like this poetry competition, held as part of the ongoing Poetry Festival Singapore, to inculcate the love of language and expression from a young age, are rare in Singapore.

We must learn to cherish and understand our language.

I feel that more can be done to introduce a language week or poetry reading time in primary and secondary school.

I would certainly appreciate such opportunities.

Avishi Gurnani, 12

Primary 6 pupil