Voices of Youth: Include more factors in service quality component of fare review formula

After reading about how much the so-called network capacity factor (NCF) could have affected bus and train fare increases, I believe that a different measure of service quality should be incorporated into the fare review formula (Look beyond fare formula for a sustainable public transport system, Aug 18).
NCF doesn't consider unpredictable situations such as the Covid-19 pandemic. If it had been used in the fare review last year, fares would have gone through the roof.
A service quality component should incorporate factors such as journey time and waiting time, especially for buses, rather than actual transport usage.
I hope that the fare review this year will not lead to too large an increase.
Muhammad Syauqi Raduan, 17
Pre-university 1 student