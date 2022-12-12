Voices of Youth: Impressed by ActiveSG gyms and hoping more people use them

I found out about Sport Singapore’s ActiveSG programme recently when a friend recommended the gyms to me.

At the ActiveSG gym in Ang Mo Kio Community Centre, I was pleasantly surprised to find high-quality exercise equipment, with ample machines to target any part of the body, in the three main sections of the gym – the strength training area, cardiovascular exercise area and senior citizens’ fitness corner.

Having frequented the gym for two weeks, I have not noticed any faulty equipment in the place, and it is kept clean.

Best of all, the monthly student membership fee is $18 for access at all times. Citizens who sign up and verify their membership using Singpass can also get $100 in ActiveSG credits.

I encourage everyone, including students like myself, to make good use of these facilities and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Matteo Wee, 15

Secondary 3 student