Voices of Youth: Home-based learning not all positive, but ultimately for the greater good

After my experience with the circuit breaker last year, I approached the current move to home-based learning (HBL) with the confidence of a person who had "been there, done that".

This turned out to be hubris.

It has been only a few days, but already I feel cooped up at home. The last few days have been eventful and dreadful.

Eventful, as I have not been short of things to do: Schoolwork as a part of HBL; taking care of my three-year-old brother; having online piano, chess and singing lessons; and spending time with my parents in between their work calls.

Dreadful, because sometimes I am afraid of my responsibilities, and sometimes I find myself thinking about what I would have done in school, or how I would have spent my evenings with my friends and where we would have headed for our weekend outings.

Yet, I find myself anticipating the next day more than ever, for I know another day at home could never be boring, with its spills and thrills.

Seeing the newspaper in the morning also makes me excited that a new day is here, and I have a smile on my face as I look around the table at my family sharing the newspaper sections to read.

I know in my heart that staying at home is to stay safe and protect my family and me. By doing this, each one of us can do his bit for the community and the fight against Covid-19.

Avishi Gurnani, 11

Primary 5 pupil