Voices of Youth: Histories, sense of identity lost with school mergers

It is sad to read that nine pairs of schools are to merge over the next three years (Nine pairs of schools to merge amid falling births, enrolment, April 8).

Some of the schools to be merged have a long or unique history, including the school attended by founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew. We will be losing a part of our history.

It was reported that 68 schools have been merged since 2010, including eight junior colleges in 2019. Over that period, there were also 23 schools that opened.

If we retain the old schools without opening new schools, the number of schools that need to be merged could be reduced.

I understand that many of the affected schools are in mature estates where there are fewer younger families.

It was reported that one of the merged schools will relocate to Tengah. If old schools can be relocated to new towns, why are new schools being opened when we can retain the names of old schools in new towns?

Schools are where some of the best memories of people's formative years are formed, and where they build a sense of belonging and identity.

They enable them to establish precious friendships as well as strong bonds among alumni.

Closing the schools would shatter this unity and sense of belonging.

I hope the Ministry of Education will reconsider the decision to merge schools with long and unique histories, and stop opening new schools.

Tan Yuqing, 19

Year 3 polytechnic student