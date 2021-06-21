Voices of Youth: Having meals together can help forge bonds with maids

I am writing as a concerned citizen on the issue of maid abuse.

I remember my previous domestic helpers and know that they did not have it easy - from trying to get employed to experiencing disrespect at work.

One solution to making things better is integration. I suggest that it should be mandatory for the employer's family to create a welcoming environment where maids can forge strong bonds with the family.

For example, maids should eat at the dinner table with the rest of the family, which can help them bond during mealtimes. This could reduce the chances of the maids getting abused.

Additionally, this ensures that maids are allowed to eat food of decent quality, which would help keep them healthy.

Rao Aryan Niranjan, 14

Secondary 3 student