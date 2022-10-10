Voices of Youth: Having elderly person's contact info on wristband could be useful

Recently, my father and I were at the void deck of a Housing Board block when an elderly person fell while walking.

We and a few other passers-by helped him sit on a bench nearby.

Although the person was conscious, he was disoriented and was not able to give us any information such as his address or family's contact number.

After checking with other passers-by from nearby blocks for about 20 minutes, we managed to find someone who knew this elderly person and could take care of him.

It would have been helpful if the elderly person had, perhaps, a wristband with simple contact information such as the phone number of his carer.

Such situations are not urgent enough to require police or ambulance resources.

A wristband with information could also prove useful when helping people with other conditions such as dementia.

Gunin Aggarwal, 11

Primary 5 pupil