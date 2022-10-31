Voices of Youth: Happy to see people from other races join Deepavali celebrations

I celebrated Deepavali on Oct 24 by lighting sparklers with my friends who had gathered in the playground near my house.

At first, I thought the only people celebrating would be Indians. However, people from other races who were in the park also joined in the festivities. I was happy to see that.

I think Singaporeans should keep the spirit of togetherness alive and not take our racial and religious harmony for granted. I hope that Singaporeans of all races will continue to be respectful and accepting of each other’s practices.

Atharv Joshi

Primary 6 pupil

