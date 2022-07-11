Voices of Youth: Greater access to racial data could lead to new findings

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said the Government is careful about disclosing racial data on prison inmates as doing so risks hardening racial stereotypes, and would not benefit society here (Govt careful about disclosing racial data on inmates, crime stats: Shanmugam, July 5).

I find what he said confusing.

First, the act of withholding data is effectively an admission that minority groups are over-represented in Singapore's prison system.

To some, that alone is enough to further entrench whatever stereotypes of other races they already have. Sweeping things under the rug will not prevent racism.

Second, releasing racial statistics might bring some potential good. Combating crime is the whole of society's duty, and not just that of a particular community or organisation.

Releasing more specific statistics may allow for comparison and examination of different trends. Greater access to this data could allow for more non-governmental organisations to step up and do good across a wider spectrum of society.

Researchers could also inspect problems through a different perspective, which might lead to new findings.

Increased conversation about such topics in academic and social circles could allow for changes in mindset to be brought about.

Interestingly, the Government does release the racial breakdown of certain crimes, such as drug-related ones. What then is the difference between drug- and non-drug-related crimes that warrant such differentiation?

Rachel Liang Fangyu, 16

Secondary 4 student