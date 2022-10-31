Voices of Youth: Get the young involved in coastal protection efforts

By 2100, sea levels around Singapore are projected to rise by 1m according to the National Climate Change Secretariat. That may be about 80 years from now, but it would be dangerous to take a complacent view of this climate crisis.

National water agency PUB was appointed in 2020 as the national coastal protection agency to lead and coordinate efforts to protect Singapore’s coastlines.

What I found most fascinating in the educational content on PUB’s website was that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for coastal protection, and the answer isn’t as straightforward as building sea walls to mitigate the effects of rising sea levels.

Given Singapore’s land scarcity, coming up with solutions is a complex and challenging exercise. Therefore, incubating innovative ideas in a multi-stakeholder environment is crucial.

Steps can be taken towards shaping an environmentally conscious society by putting young people at the heart of the decision-making process to develop a new generation of leaders.

After all, the issue of rising sea levels isn’t one that affects only governments.

Every action makes a world of difference, and as individuals, environmental reform should also be our priority.

Mavis Chin, 19