Voices of Youth: For some, death penalty is not a deterrent

Defenders of the death penalty call it an effective deterrent to grave crimes that keeps Singapore a safe country.

However, calling death a deterrent assumes that all or most potential criminals will feel that losing their opportunity to continue living is a worse punishment than imprisonment.

Offenders may be driven to crime because of a lack of regard for the risks involved and a lack of important things at stake for them. This might stem from a lack of satisfaction with their lives before the crime.

So death would seem a lighter punishment than imprisonment, since it would just mean leaving a life which they felt they had little stake in anyway.

Zenith Wong Hui Xian, 20

Year 2 university student