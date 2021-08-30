Voices of Youth: Finding inspiration in the Paralympic Games

The Paralympic Games are inspirational. The athletes' challenges are aplenty, yet they strive to do their best.

They are displaying the Paralympic spirit of pride, as fans cheer them on from countries across the world, as they struggle with the special circumstances and risks Covid-19 presents.

We can count on people like swimmer Yip Pin Xiu raising the Singapore flag high, or Indian table tennis player Bhavina Patel to inspire us.

The Olympics set high standards, but the Paralympics are raising the bar even higher. The athletes practise for years, each waiting for the day they can adorn the history pages.

Day after day, as I follow them through the sports section in The Straits Times, I feel inspired. They have challenges that they have resolved to overcome, and I am inclined to do better.

As the Paralympians continue to raise their countries' flags high, we should think about how we can excel as individuals, in small ways, and in meaningful endeavours.

I salute the Paralympic spirit.

Avishi Gurnani, 11

Primary 5