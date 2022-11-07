Voices of Youth: Extra bus stops mean more time wasted

From Oct 30, the routes for nine bus services have been modified due to road closures for the construction of the Cross Island Line. These services, which used to stop at two bus stops along a section of Pasir Ris Drive 1, are now stopping at six additional bus stops in Pasir Ris (Nine bus service routes to be amended from Oct 30 for Cross Island Line construction, Oct 17).

Although these changes are only temporary, they are already costing people precious time. The time that it takes for the bus to stop at the six extra bus stops could have been used for something more meaningful.

Some may say that the time wasted now is a fair trade-off for more productive travel in the future with the Cross Island Line. But no matter how much time the new line will save in the future, the time wasted in the past is already long gone.

Lynn Soh, 20