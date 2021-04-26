Voices of Youth: Expose primary school pupils to the humanities

Humanities are a fundamental part of the secondary school curriculum. But the present primary school curriculum has only four examinable core subjects: mother tongue, mathematics, English and science.

These subjects often rely on rote learning, which prevents students from expressing creative thought.

When students move on to secondary school and are confronted with humanities subjects, some are stumped.

Exposing pupils to humanities subjects such as history, geography and literature in primary school will not only help them in their transition to secondary school, but also cultivate critical thinking in them from a young age, a crucial skill in this age of social media and misinformation.

The arts expose a child to a smorgasbord of issues that broaden his world view, enabling him to break out of a narrow mindset.

Although social studies is part of the primary school curriculum, it is not an examinable subject for most pupils and does not involve much critical thinking.

Usually, a series of facts are presented in the textbook and taught by the teacher.

I think it is imperative for today's children to be exposed to both sciences and the arts early on, for a well-rounded education.

Clarisse Ng En Qi, 16

JC1 student